Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 121.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 101,146 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 24,205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

Shares of APC opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

