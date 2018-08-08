Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $12.52 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 195,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bruker worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bruker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.10 million. Bruker had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

