Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 243.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 246,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 167,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

APH opened at $93.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 376,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total transaction of $35,756,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,850,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,013 shares of company stock valued at $56,792,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.