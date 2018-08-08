Loop Capital Mk Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS)

Loop Capital Mk restated their buy rating on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CBS Co. Common Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut CBS Co. Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.53.

CBS Co. Common Stock opened at $53.16 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. CBS Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 81.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

In other CBS Co. Common Stock news, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,851,851.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,072,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $3,864,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,552,462.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,823,897. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 430.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

CBS Co. Common Stock Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

