Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 54.78%. On average, analysts expect Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina opened at $10.46 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HSBC raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

