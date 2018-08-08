Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.
Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 54.78%. On average, analysts expect Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina opened at $10.46 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $26.89.
About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
