Logitech International SA to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Logitech International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Logitech International’s FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $608.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Logitech International opened at $45.73 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,137 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Logitech International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Logitech International by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,961,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after buying an additional 1,633,532 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Logitech International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,266,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Logitech International by 56.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 547,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 197,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

