Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Position Raised by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,308,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,213,000 after purchasing an additional 292,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,152,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,290,000 after purchasing an additional 180,584 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,874,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,610,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,029,000 after purchasing an additional 229,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.44.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin opened at $320.55 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $291.52 and a 1 year high of $363.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

