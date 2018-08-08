LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $224,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $206,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $2,234,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $150,651,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $387,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 409,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,906,374.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,136 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,865. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $142.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

