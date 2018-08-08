LMR Partners LLP Takes $6.54 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,024 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $63.92.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $141.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

In other Zendesk news, SVP Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $195,002.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,930.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,152 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

