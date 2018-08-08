LMR Partners LLP Increases Position in BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,625 shares during the quarter. BHP Billiton accounts for about 1.7% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $33,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in BHP Billiton by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 155,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BHP Billiton by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,927,000 after acquiring an additional 397,628 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Billiton by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Billiton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 361,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. BHP Billiton Limited has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Investec cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

