LMR Partners LLP Buys New Stake in DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFBHU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:DFBHU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFBHU. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DFB Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DFB Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in DFB Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in DFB Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in DFB Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $2,511,000.

Shares of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions opened at $10.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

