LMR Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in iQIYI, Inc (IQ)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQ. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iQIYI opened at $29.11 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. iQIYI, Inc has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $46.23.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQ. Goldman Sachs Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on iQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

