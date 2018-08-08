Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0551 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $95,048.00 and approximately $297.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 1,726,246 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

