Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya Sells 60,193 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 60,193 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $421,952.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,967 shares in the company, valued at $203,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Jorge Celaya sold 31,226 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $218,582.00.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.64. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on Liquidity Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 383,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

