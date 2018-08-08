Lincoln National (LNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lincoln National to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.14.

Lincoln National opened at $66.81 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $61.18 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 117.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 374,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after buying an additional 201,931 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $5,115,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

