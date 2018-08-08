Lincoln National Corp Sells 49,932 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49,932 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,540,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,899,699 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,998,786,000 after acquiring an additional 346,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,709,029 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,600,370,000 after acquiring an additional 91,553 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,946,738 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,449,624,000 after acquiring an additional 504,877 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,360,387,000 after acquiring an additional 590,793 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$104.40” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “$105.12” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “$105.12” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “$107.97” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microsoft from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $71.28 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.