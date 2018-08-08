Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.

LINC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 150,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.20.

LINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

