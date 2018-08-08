Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Insider Sells $10,824.00 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) insider George Vonderhaar sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $10,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Vonderhaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, George Vonderhaar sold 3,700 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $16,687.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, George Vonderhaar sold 5,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $22,600.00.

On Thursday, May 10th, George Vonderhaar sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $82,500.00.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.37 on Monday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.25 million, a P/E ratio of -218.50, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

