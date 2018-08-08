Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Capital

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $245.00 price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.67.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $247.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $122.46 and a twelve month high of $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 12,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,232,527.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,564,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $1,488,722.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,453,045.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,786 shares of company stock worth $5,017,990. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

