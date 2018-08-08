Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Receives $178.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright set a $245.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total transaction of $518,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Lamattina sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.51, for a total transaction of $778,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,191.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,786 shares of company stock worth $5,017,990. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals opened at $224.72 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $120.27 and a 52-week high of $235.04.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.