LifeVantage (LFVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of LFVN opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LifeVantage has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $141.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs.

