Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 249.14 ($3.23).

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 189.80 ($2.46) on Monday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 206.40 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 362.10 ($4.69).

In other news, insider Peter R. Bamford purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,841.42).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

