Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.60), reports. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A traded down $1.28, hitting $32.19, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 964,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,899. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FWONA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,124.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

