Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 9,285.84% and a return on equity of 20.47%. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

