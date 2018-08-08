Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investments Corp. increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 589,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,384,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 295,917 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 154,395 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 76,924 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $25.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

