LHC Group (LHCG) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark set a $110.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.10.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $94.25.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.03 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,703.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $793,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,863 shares of company stock worth $1,274,628. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 101,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.