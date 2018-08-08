LGI Homes (LGIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

LGIH stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 9.38%. sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

