LGI Homes (LGIH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 9.38%.

LGIH traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $81.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

