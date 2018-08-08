LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $424.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.30 million and the lowest is $403.00 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $365.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $419.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 9.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $72,195,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 868,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,284,000 after buying an additional 434,609 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $11,066,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $10,973,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3,646.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 118,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGIH traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. 657,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,099. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

