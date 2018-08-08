Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust opened at $8.88 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

