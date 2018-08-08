Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys New Stake in Public Storage (PSA)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1,693.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.60.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $213.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $180.48 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.32 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

