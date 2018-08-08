Leon’s Furniture (LNF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$500.72 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

Leon’s Furniture opened at C$18.20 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$16.35 and a 1 year high of C$19.57.

In related news, insider Graeme Leon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, and The Brick Outlet banners.

