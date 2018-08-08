Lendingtree (TREE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MED reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Lendingtree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $331.81.

Lendingtree opened at $241.10 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $205.45 and a 12-month high of $404.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.69. Lendingtree had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Gci Liberty, Inc. acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.99 per share, with a total value of $47,077,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $3,094,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,123,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,182 shares of company stock worth $74,311,049 in the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the second quarter worth about $235,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

