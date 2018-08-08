LendingClub (LC) Issues Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.25 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 25.79%.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,162. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

In related news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,380.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $697,000. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LendingClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

