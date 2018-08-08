Leisure Capital Management Takes $927,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 130,360 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 154,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $20.76 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

