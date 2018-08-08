Leisure Capital Management Purchases Shares of 10,361 International Seaways Inc (INSW)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 3.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 16.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in International Seaways by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in International Seaways by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Seaways by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

INSW opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.00 million, a P/E ratio of -74.24 and a beta of -0.84. International Seaways Inc has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 60.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. analysts predict that International Seaways Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

