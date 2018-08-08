Leisure Capital Management Has $657,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 903.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,743,000 after buying an additional 2,231,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,604,000 after buying an additional 1,683,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,126,000 after buying an additional 1,482,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,500,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser opened at $33.97 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

