Leisure Capital Management Has $612,000 Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $2,027,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,272.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 33,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $1,629,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,321.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of AN stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $62.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

