Leisure Capital Management Grows Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $75.22 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

