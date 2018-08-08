Leidos (LDOS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leidos earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.5181719764071 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LDOS opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Leidos had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

