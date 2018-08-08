Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 218,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.79% of Leidos worth $158,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Leidos had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

