Leerink Swann Weighs in on Bruker Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Bruker in a research note issued on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.10 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRKR. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bruker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Bruker opened at $34.89 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bruker has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

