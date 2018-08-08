Leerink Swann Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,351.63% and a negative net margin of 215.30%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.46) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals opened at $114.71 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of -1.68. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 821.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

