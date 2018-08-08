Leerink Swann Comments on AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) – Analysts at Leerink Swann lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen opened at $83.44 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $257,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $257,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Mauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,682 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,719 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 48.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $795,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after buying an additional 101,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

