Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 338.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 137.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $140.45 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $215,098.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $374,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $508,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,114.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

