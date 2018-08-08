Lear Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Lear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Lear has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lear to earn $20.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

LEA stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.47. 690,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear has a 52-week low of $140.45 and a 52-week high of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $508,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,114.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $215,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

