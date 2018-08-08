Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 171.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 342.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF opened at $78.11 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.83 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.