Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter worth $139,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter worth $142,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter worth $216,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the second quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

