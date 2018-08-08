Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Posts Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,201. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

