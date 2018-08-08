Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will report $252.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.20 million to $361.21 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $205.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $999.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.20 million to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 51.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LPI. Bank of America lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Williams Capital set a $11.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

LPI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,149. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 267.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,452,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,215,000 after buying an additional 2,512,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 384.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,747,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 941,336 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $8,109,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 56.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 709,826 shares during the last quarter.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

